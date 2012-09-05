New York Business Printing Company 4OVER4.COM Launches New 3D Lenticular Cards Printing

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM, a leading provider of digital and offset online printing services including banner printing, booklet printing, brochure printing, canvas prints and other custom printing applications has introduced a new 3D Lenticular business cards printing service for customers.



3D lenticular business cards make use of brilliant 3D effects to create multi-dimensional, visual and very trendy business cards - 4OVER4.COM 3D lenticular business cards feature a flip or motion 3D effect. Popular flip effects are used to show 2 or 3 unique images in turn. Typical motion effects show a simple video action sequence or product demonstration on the business card.



3D lenticular business cards make use of 3D flip and motion effects to transform traditional business cards into multimedia tools which are visual and appealing, and have a high retention value.



4OVER4.COM 3D lenticular business cards are now available in 2" x 3.5" 21pt 3D lenticular stock (3D front, 2/3 flips) with 500-25,000 prints available per order. Optional full-color printed backside and 1/8" or 1/4" rounded corners.



“3D lenticular business cards are simply guaranteed to stand out. Beyond amazing visuals, they also provide creative space to provide additional text/graphics and messages," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about 3D Lenticular Business Cards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/3d-lenticular-business-cards, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.