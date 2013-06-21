Website Provides Restaurant Guide for NYC Locals, Tourists

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Residents of New York City and tourists that venture to this destination now have an abundance of restaurants to discover with the help of New York City Dining Guide, which provides over 3,000 restaurant listings in New York City.



It’s no surprise that New York is nicknamed the “City that Never Sleeps” as it’s home to more than 8 million people, and attracts millions more a year. But for so many residents and tourists and with so much to do in a day in New York City, the question is often “where do I begin?” This is when residents and tourists will benefit from latest website New York Dining Guide.



“We know it can be hard to get around NYC with all the web sources we have,” New York Dining Guide owner Shawn H. explained. “NYC Dining Guide was built to help the local New Yorker as well as the New York tourist find a great place to eat regardless of location, price, or cuisine type.”



Website NYC Dining Guide, at http://nyc-dining-guide.com, provides listings for restaurants available in various parts of New York City, including Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn. With over 3,000 restaurants are listed on this site, NYC Dining Guide caters to a wide variety of personal tastes. So, it doesn't matter if individual tastes run toward Italian or Indian cuisine, if locals are in the mood for burgers, pizza, or Chinese, or if one is seeking to relax at the best cafes and bars; NYC Dining Guide may have just the right restaurant for any occasion.



NYC Dining Guide also promotes selected restaurants in their NYC Restaurants of the Month section, and post articles, such as “10 Romantic Restaurants in NYC”, on their site.



This website also includes a map of New York’s subway system, and weather updates to provide the best quality experience for tourists.



About New York City Dining Guide

New York City Dining Guide is based in Belle Isle, Fl., with over 3,000 New York City restaurant listings. Visit http://nyc-dining-guide.com to find the best NYC has to offer.



For media contacts and inquiries you may contact the following

407-490-4106

Belle Isle, Fl