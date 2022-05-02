New York City Looks to Drones to Assist in Façade Engineering Inspections

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Drones are being increasingly welcomed into many sectors due to their convenience and usefulness. Although New York has so far seen only limited use for this tech when it comes to façade inspections (due to restrictive local ordinances) that is all about to change as a new report has identified how drones could be used more when it comes to façade engineering inspections in the future. The report from the New York City Department of Buildings identifies drones as a useful tool. It says that, when combined with traditional hands-on examinations, the drones could potentially make future inspections more thorough and comprehensive. Right now, there are significant restrictions in place when it comes to flying drones over New York City - and only specific locations where it's legal for them to take off and land - but this could soon be about to change if the recommendations of the Department of Buildings report are widely accepted.



LVI Associates is a leading specialist recruiter for engineering and infrastructure with expertise in façade engineering roles. The use of drones could create a wealth of opportunities for talented people with the right skill set, not just in locations like New York but all over the world. The team at LVI Associates has developed a broad spectrum of hiring experience that includes roles like façade engineering, as well as recruitment for building services, forensics, power and renewable energy. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, consultants at LVI Associates are always able to design options for any recruitment need. This has allowed the firm to work with many different types of businesses, from independent startups to global brands. The team at LVI Associates has a wealth of resources when it comes to supporting both candidates and clients, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of vital corporate contacts.



LVI Associates has expertise in recruiting for façade engineering roles that it applies in the US and further afield too. The firm's network is expansive in America, covering most major cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. However, it also goes much further - the team in the US is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Whether it is identifying new job opportunities - such as those opening up around the use of drones in façade engineering - or helping organizations recruit for future resilience, the team at LVI Associates consistently delivers. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, there are many roles available via the firm, including Senior Project Architect, Private Land Developer and Civil Site Project Manager.



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to delivery these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.