New York City Physical Therapy Provider Cynergy to Take Part in J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- On Thursday, June 5th, Cynergy Physical Therapy will be participating in one of New York City’s most anticipated events of the season, The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge ®. This year’s race consists of participants from several hundred companies. Being in its 38th year, the race fosters an exclusive opportunity for employees to bond in a unique way by getting out of the office and spending a warm summer evening in Central Park.



From the therapists to the administrative assistants and from the owner to the office manager, all divisions of Cynergy Physical Therapy are committed to a healthy and active lifestyle. Participants can run, jog, or walk the 3.5 mile course through Central Park. Besides just having a fun-filled evening outside of the office, participants also have the knowledge that JPMorgan Chase Foundation will make a donation, in honor of the Corporate Challenge, to the Central Park Conservancy.



Led by highly experienced Doctors of Physical Therapy, Cynergy PT has become a reliable rehabilitation center in helping patients recover from injuries. Their team has over the years treated many individuals suffering from neck, elbow, back, knee, ankle pains, tendonitis, rotator cuff, hip pain, shoulder labral tear, bursitis, ACL and various other injuries.



Known for treating patients with latest technological rehabilitation equipments such as their Alter G – Zero Gravity Rehab Treadmill, the doctors and the therapy specialists of the two centers of Cynergy - Cynergy Physical Therapy and Cynergy PT Grand Central Station – are a dedicated team in meeting the individualized goals of their patients. The centers have helped professional athletes, injured personnel, elderly people, children and many other patients regain their physical form and reach their highest potential.



The staff of the New York City Physical Therapy center is looking forward to the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge ® to further promote a healthy lifestyle amongst New York City dwellers and employees of other companies.



About Cynergy Physical Therapy

Cynergy Physical Therapy is one of the leading physical therapy centers in New York that provides high quality one-on-one individualized treatments to patients of all ages. Offering their physiotherapy treatments at two centers – Cynergy Physical Therapy (145 West 57th Street) and Cynergy Physical Therapy Grand Central (51 East 42nd Street) – the staff of Cynergy is comprised of highly experienced doctors and physical therapy specialists. Cynergy Physical Therapy recently announced that they will be participating in New York City’s J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge® to promote a healthy and active lifestyle amongst all employees and the general public.



For more information about Cynergy Physical Therapy, J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge® or physical therapy treatments in New York or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of cynergypt.com, please call at 212-974-7252 or email to info@cynergypt.com.