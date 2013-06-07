New York City Printer 4OVER4.COM Launches Their Latest Line of Custom Printed Bookmarks

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- 4OVER4.COM, a popular New York City Printer, is excited to launch their latest line of custom printed bookmarks. Bookmarks have proven to be a great marketing tool for small businesses. They are inexpensive when compared to other forms of advertising and offer the right amount of space for business name and contact information. Its compact size is perfect for slipping into a shopping bag or attaching to a customer receipt. Whether you own a salon, restaurant or market, bookmarks are ideal for listing products and services as well as announcing special in store promotions.



4OVER4.COM makes custom printed bookmarks in two popular sizes, 2”x6” and 2”x8” and prints them in vibrant full color. Like their selection of cheap canvas prints, custom envelopes, magnets and custom made mugs, 4OVER4.COM prints bookmarks with the customer’s original artwork, designs and text making them truly one of a kind. A word of advice from an industry insider is to always make the message on your bookmarks clear and concise and be sure to use bold colors, such as blue, orange, red or yellow.



“Everyone reads, from school children to grandparents, that is why bookmarks are such effective promotional gifts. At 4OVER4.COM, we are excited to bring our customers yet another form of advertising for their small business. Custom printed bookmarks also make great party favors and gifts,” says 4OVER4.COM principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



4OVER4.COM is dedicated to delivering custom printed products, like bookmarks and personalized t shirts, using premium quality materials at affordable prices. Since the late 1990s, they have been delivering high end printing products with low minimums and fast turnaround times to customers across the nation. For school fundraisers, product announcements and grand openings, custom printed bookmarks from 4OVER4.COM offer successful advertising outcomes without breaking your marketing budget.



For more details on custom printed bookmarks, contact customer service at (718) 932-2700 or email support@4over4.com. For the full list of printing services, visit www.4over4.com.



About 4OVER4.COM

New York City based online printing company 4over4.com has been serving clients nationally since it began its operations in 1999. They are proud to be among a dedicated group of green printing companies that support sustainable environmental renewal through their responsible printing practices. They are constantly evolving with changes in printing technology to give their clients exceptional results. 4over4.com is a leader in online printing with thousands of customers because they are passionate about delivering superior quality printing services and have a staff of knowledgeable and committed professionals that go above and beyond to provide unmatched customer support.