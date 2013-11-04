New York City Registers Hundreds of Small Business Owners for the 'Many Faces, One Dream' LGBT Economic Empowerment Conference During National Entrepreneurship Month

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- New York City registrations have spiked over the past few weeks after the announcement date of the third stop of the 13-city Many Faces, One Dream (MFOD) Economic Empowerment Tour for LGBT Communities of Color, hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the National Black Justice Coalition. New Yorkers along with other regional participants have signed up for the two day conference specifically designed for LGBT entrepreneurs and small business owners being held on November 20 - 21, 2013 at the Brooklyn Marriott Hotel, 333 Adams Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. President Barack Obama designated November as National Entrepreneurship Month in 2012, proclaiming; “As long as America's daring entrepreneurs are taking risks and putting themselves behind new ideas and innovations, the Federal Government will serve as a partner to support their endeavors and catalyze their success.” Considered one of the business capitals of the world, New York City is the most appropriate destination for MFOD in the month of November.



View highlights of the tour featuring the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and the National Black Justice Coalition: Many Faces One Dream Video.



The undeniable fact that rebuilding the American economy has always been directly associated with the construct and support of small businesses. The MFOD-NYC aims to endow individuals and existing business owners with the tools to claim economic power and success. The NYC convening community partners, chosen by the National Black Justice Coalition, include Harlem Pride, LGBT Faith Leaders of African Descent and Global Network of Black Pride. These organizations are overjoyed with the opportunity to provide one-stop business enhancement shopping for participating attendees.



“It’s wonderful to see assembled so many national and local groups to focus on potential entrepreneurs. One thing is very clear, our young people are involved in entrepreneurial efforts in areas such as entertainment and social media, and even some of the social services are spinning off into small business. It provides employment and income opportunities. This program is unique in that it gives young people an opportunity to realize their dreams.” says Dr. Wilhelmina Perry of LGBT Faith Leaders of African American Descent.



The SBA and SCORE, a nonprofit association dedicated to helping grow the small business market will provide one-on-one counseling for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Participants will select one of two tracks: “Starting Your Business” and “Taking Your Business to the Next Level.” In the first track, training will be provided on the key elements of a business plan, loans, marketing, and SBA’s program and services. The second track will be geared toward New York City’s LGBT entrepreneurs that would like to expand and grow their business.



"This is an exciting time in our community to stand up and make a financial shift," says Richard E. Pelzer II, President of Global Network of Black Pride. "Ownership and harnessing all the creative talent to develop NEW entrepreneurs is what this conference is all about."



Key components of the MFOD-NYC conference is the opportunity for LGBT people of color to exchange business-to-business products and services information. Participants will also learn about the various certifications available and how to do business with the local, state and federal government. MFOD-NYC will feature financial services and certification agents to support small business development. There will be a Small Business Marketplace where LGBT-owned businesses will have access to the resources and tools needed to grow and sustain their enterprise.



"Economic empowerment is essential to the longevity and well-being of LGBT communities of color, partnering with the US Small Business Administration, National Black Justice Coalition, Black Enterprise Magazine, National Gay & Lesbian Chambers of Commerce, Global Network of Black Pride, and LGBT Faith Leaders of African Descent to bring the Many Faces, One Dream. Economic Empowerment Tour to New York City is another step toward solidifying our community's foundation and promoting self-sufficiency,” says Carmen Neely, president of Harlem Pride, Inc.



NYC Community Outreach Partners such as: National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce of New York (NGLCCNY), James Saunders Events, The Center, GLBT Travel Expo, Destination Tomorrow, MVC Production, Brooklyn Community Pride Center, GMAD Youth Advisory Board (GYAB) BluntedMuse Production and Strategic Transgender Alliance for Radical Reform (STAAR) have assisted and supported the Many Faces, One Dream efforts to spread the news and information of the conference.



For more information, visit www.manyfacesonedream.com. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities for MFOD, please contact Richard E. Pelzer II, President of Global Network of Black Pride, at richard@gn-bp.com or 212-537-4069, or Carmen Neely, President of Harlem Pride, at cneely@harlempride.org or 347-846-0362.



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