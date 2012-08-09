New York City Sightseeing Tours Highest Rated by TripAdvisor.com and Viator Tours 3 Years in a Row

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The executive leadership team at OnBoard Tours, a New York City sightseeing tours company, today announced they have been rated the best tour company for the third straight year. That’s good news for the business’s hundreds of customers. The company was rated by two of the most trusted names in vacations, TripAdvisor.com and Viator Tours.



Being rated as the best is a big plus for customers who are guaranteed to have a memorable experience when they visit the world’s most popular destination. OnBoard Tours is no stranger to awards and accolades; in 2010 the company won the Concierge Choice Awards which is only given to businesses with superior customer service.



Consumers who are performing research into a trip to NYC are encouraged to visit the company’s website at http://www.onboardnewyorktours.com/. OnBoard Tours is currently offering the ‘NY See It All! Tour’ which combines a bus tour, a yacht cruise, and several short guided walks to see the most popular attractions up close.



“I highly recommend OnBoard Tours. We had 20 members in our group and all of us had a really good time. Our bus driver was extremely knowledgeable about NYC and he answered all of our questions quickly and politely. He also got off the bus and walked with us which made us feel safe. We thought it was a very nice gesture.” – Philadelphia 8th and Butler Dos Tortugas



Many customers of the ‘NY See It All! Tour’ say the yacht cruise is one of the best parts of the trip. The yacht sails from the South Street Seaport straight up to the Statue of Liberty. Being on the water allows tourists to get the best pictures possible without wasting three hours in line to see the statue. The yacht also sails under the Brooklyn Bridge which provides spectacular views and a sense of awe that customers never forget.



The NY See It All! Tour from OnBoard Tours will truly make your New York City visit an experience you will never forget. Many people travel to New York to experience the world famous city and we know just how to make your vacation memorable and full of fun. Our tour guides are professionals who enjoy what they do and they truly want to see everyone have a good time.