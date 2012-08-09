New York City Tours in Climate-Controlled Shuttles Are the Only Way to See the Big Apple

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Vacationers who want a New York City tour are encouraged to use the OnBoard Tours company. They offer tours in climate controlled shuttles so passengers are comfortable in both winter and summer. The company maintains a stable of professional drivers who get off the bus with the passengers to help them experience the city through the eyes of a native.



Many people say the best way to experience New York and all it has to offer is to get on board a tour bus with a professional driver. New York City tours are planned in advance and will take riders through all the popular tourist locations such as the Empire State Building, the Rockefeller Centre and of course the world famous Statue of Liberty.



Whether a tour group is looking for an adrenalin rush or simply wants to take a walk around the city, OnBoard Tours provides the best possible way for visitors to see all the sites. One of the best things about New York is that it has something for everyone. It doesn’t matter if a tour group is made up of senior citizens or grade school children, the company can custom make a special tour that will ensure everyone is happy.



“I want to thank everyone at your company. We had a fantastic time! The driver was extremely professional and I don’t know how he put up with all of us talking at once and taking pictures. We must have asked him a thousand questions and he answered each one quickly and politely. I highly recommend OnBoard Tours.” – Eric Johnson



The company maintains a website which is packed with information on the world famous city so potential clients can make an informed decision as to how they want their trip to go. The website’s link is: http://newyorktours.onboardtours.com/ . Visitors to the website will find a free report on the top 14 attractions along with other detailed information which they can share with their group.



About OnBoard Tours

The NY See It All! Tour from OnBoard Tours will truly make your New York City visit an experience you will never forget. Many people travel to New York to experience the world famous city and we know just how to make your vacation memorable and full of fun. Our tour guides are professionals who enjoy what they do and they truly want to see everyone have a good time.