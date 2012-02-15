New York City's Clarence Jones Partners With Clean Green Nation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has announced its partnership with New York City green professional Clarence Jones.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Jones will provide the best products on the market that promote energy efficiency and environmental protection. He specializes in a number of areas, including New York green buildings, wind power, solar power, energy efficiency and green living education. He is also dedicated to helping average citizens address the energy crisis in New York.



"I am very pleased to partner with Clean Green Nation to enhance my efforts to provide outstanding products and services to New York residents when it comes to green living and energy efficiency," said Jones. "As residents of this great city, we all need to come together and do our part to reduce our dependency on foreign sources of energy. It's my mission to help our city address its energy crisis and contribute to the greater good and the future of New York."



By working with Clean Green Nation, Jones will make available a wide range of green products to his clients, including in the categories of solar, wind, efficiency, batteries, emergency and more. His work is rooted in his efforts to reduce New York's greenhouse gas emissions, both for business owners and homeowners.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. It works to education people on ways that they can, on an individual level, contribute to the enhanced use of renewable energy sources nationwide. In this way, its team believes that a change in energy consumption culture will ensure a brighter future for North America as a whole.



"Whenever I speak with people about clean energy, there always seems to be a hopelessness associated with our ability to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and other non-renewable energy sources," said Jones. "The fact of the matter is that it doesn't have to be that way. As technology as progressed, so have our green energy options, and my goal is to share this great news."



Jones will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://clarencej.cleangreennation.com.