New York City's Largest Name in Custom Shutters Introduces the Hunter Douglas Palm Beach Polysatin Interior Shutters Collection

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- New York City's largest name in custom hardwood shutters announces the innovative Palm Beach Interior Shutters Collection, a polysatin alternative to the hardwood shutters the boutique firm has been known for.



Constructed from a UV resistant polysatin compound, and the exclusive DuraLux Finish, Palm Beach custom shutters are guaranteed to never crack, warp, fade, peel, chip or discolor, regardless of extreme heat or moist conditions. Offered in a range of popular whites, they are designed for the ultimate in durability and easy care.



"Radiant, sturdy, durable - even in tropical conditions" reads a recent campaign by Vogue Window Fashion regarding the stylish Palm Beach polysatin custom shutter collection. The collection made for fashionable windows exposed to harsh sunlight and high humidity. The custom shutters are guaranteed to maintain their beautiful luster even under harsh environmental conditions. .



The interior shutters, are resistant to Ink, crayon and other staining agents as they don’t hold to the soft surface while soap and water is all it takes to cut out blemishes, something impossible on standard hardwood shutters. The Hunter Douglas shutters are shaped with a hollow polysatin construction, with pockets of air designed into the louver and frame parts. The air pockets keep the individual pieces of the shutter components from transferring heat or cold as rapidly as solid construction would do..The polysatin vinyl compound has innately flame-retardant qualities fabricated directly into the material. Without adding any coatings or paints, the polysatin vinyl compound resists ignition and flame spread making them a safe selection for both commercial and residential applications.



The new custom shutters collection conveys the stylish and chic design to which Vogue Window Fashion customers are accustomed. As NYC's leader in hardwood shutters and interior shutters. Vogue Window Fashion is recognized as a leading creative source of influence for the modern decor industry. Through a combination of innovative techniques, cutting-edge style, and superior craftsmanship Vogue Window Fashion aspires to help clients think differently about their window decor.



Vogue Window Fashion

405 Lexington Ave.

#26FL

New York, NY 10174

212-729-6271

info@voguewindowfashion.com

VogueWindowFashion.com