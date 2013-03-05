New York City's Largest Name in Electric Shades & Motorized Blinds Introduces Its Automatic Hunter Douglas Pirouette Shade Collection

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- New York City's largest motorized blinds design firm announces the new PowerRise electric Pirouette shades collection. The Pirouette shade already a favorite among the firm's clients is set on becoming a huge hit in the decor scene with this technology boost.



Innovatively designed with soft, horizontal fabric vanes attached to a single sheer backing, Pirouette window shadings control light in a entirely new way. Gently pulling on the operating cord and the fabric vanes expand, beautifully filtering the natural light. While pulling again makes the vanes contract, providing a clear outside view.



Influenced by always being one step ahead in the automatic shades and motorized blinds industry, this proprietary motorized lifting system for the Pirouette electric shades combines both line-of-sight (using infrared technology) and "out-of-sight" control (using radio frequency technology). To raise or lower individual window treatments, a remote needs just be pointed at the motorized blind's receiver eye (either built into the headrail or on a satellite eye) and by pressing the UP or DOWN button to operate the automatic shades. Group select to operate a group of motorized blinds to move together, even in multiple rooms. The PowerRise® control with Platinum™ Technology battery-powered system is an easy to install system with no additional wiring required.



With Pirouette window shadings, the look and feel of a traditional fabric shade is improved. The revolutionary Invisi-Lift system allows the vanes to float gracefully, and even opened they provide UV protection and reduced glare trough its sheer backing.



The new technology matched with stunning Pirouette window shading conveys the stylish and chic design to which Vogue Window Fashion customers are accustomed. As NYC's leader in motorized blinds and automatic shades. Vogue Window Fashion is recognized as a leading creative source of influence for the modern decor industry. Through a combination of innovative techniques, cutting-edge technology, and superior craftsmanship Vogue Window Fashion aspires to help clients think differently about their home decor.



