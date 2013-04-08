New York City's Top Rated Custom Blind Decorating Firm, Vogue Window Fashion, Introduces the Hunter Douglas Skyline Gliding Window Panel Collection

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- With clean lines and a sleek urban contemporary look, the Skyline Gliding Custom Blinds Hunter Douglas collection by Vogue Window Fashion, offers the perfect custom blind solution for both large and small windows. The revolutionary new hardware system, combined with fashion-forward fabric collection, dress any window in style.



The Skyline Gliding Window Panels, offered the by the New York City based custom blinds firm, Vogue Window Fashion, are an evolution in light and home decor. The patented, proprietary product design, distinctive fabrics, color-coordinated hardware system and PowerGlide with Platinum Technology motorization take panel track systems to next level. The sleek styling of Skyline Gliding Window Panels offers a versatile approach to covering even the largest of windows, lending drama to any decor - be it traditional, transitional or contemporary.



Patented dual channel, single track headrail system allows an infinite number of panels to attached to one slim, 2 1/2" headrail regardless of window width. Standard headrail systems, as found with competitor's products, usually increase in size (width) as the number of panels increase. Providing a sleek, contoured styling with minimal stackback and maximum view-through.



Not only do they offer a perfect custom blind, Skyline Gliding Custom Blinds can also be used as a stylish room dividing system.



Interlocking bottom weights provide stability to ensure smooth operation while eliminating tangling when panels are traversed. As for top treatment option for the chic custom blind, there are five options, including the fabric-wrapped large casette, sleek metal valance and others to meet whatever the design need.



Fabrics are available in UV protecting solar screens and opaque fabrics so that the Skyline could be ordered as a blackout blind as well.



The new collection is an extension of the New York City based firm's award winning custom blind collections that have become synonymous with modern chic and luxury style.



About Vogue Window Fashion

The Skyline custom blind collection conveys the stylish and chic design to which Vogue Window Fashion customers are accustomed. As New York's leader in custom blinds. Vogue Window Fashion is recognized as a leading creative source of influence for the modern window treatment industry. Through a combination of innovative techniques, cutting-edge design, and superior craftsmanship Vogue Window Fashion aspires to help clients think differently about their window treatments and custom blinds.



