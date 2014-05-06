New York Coin Block Explorer Provides Similar Function as Bitcoin's Blockchain

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The New York Coin Block Explorer is an online blockchain browser which displays the contents of all blocks in the transaction history of New York Coin (NYC). The block explorer provides a searchable log of all transaction history from the 1st NYC transaction on March 6th, 2014 to present in real-time.



Every NYC transaction is displayed in human-readable form as a webpage. It allows users to switch from seeing one piece of data to a related one, with a single click. For example, clicking on the previous block, will move to the page that displays its data.



All block data is visible in human-readable form which offers full transparency of New York Coin's transaction history offering almost identical functionality as Bitcoin's Blockchain; a popular block explorer for Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Every prior NYC transaction is publically viewable offering complete transparency of New York Coin's entire transaction history while still offering full anonymity to the persons or entities involved in the transaction.



It is mainly aimed at the advanced users who already know what blocks are and what kind of information they contain. NYC Block Explorer location: www.newyorkco.in/blockexplorer.html



The block explorer allows users to access all important data about the NYC network, giving real-time stats by querying the network by deposit address, block number, transaction number or hash.



This information has been provided by The New York Coin Foundation. To read more about NYC, visit www.newyorkco.in