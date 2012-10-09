New York Creative Forays Into the Middle Eastern Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- New York Creative, award winning provider of a full range of digital, graphic, and media design services with a catalog of major media clients, recently expanded into the Middle East, appointing Aliya Abbas to spearhead its activities in the region.



“Web design is still a relatively new market in the Middle East and with exceptional factors shaping the growth of the Middle East IT sector, and regional companies increasingly looking globally for best practice solutions, successful implementation of web solutions is key to maintaining integration and sustaining growth”, says Nick Morrison, Creative Director at New York Creative.



“The sentiments behind the words ‘I love New York’ is one you’d certainly feel when you work with us. Alongside our web development team we have outstanding designers and expert strategists, providing a comprehensive service. We design and build websites on the WordPress platform. It offers a great user experience and allows our clients to take control of their own website”, the agency stated in an earlier press release.



About New York Creative

A fully integrated agency, New York Creative offers a full range of creative and strategic services and specializes in website development, interactive design, content creation, video marketing, voiceovers and presentations.



