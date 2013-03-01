New York Criminal Defense Lawyer Michael Redenburg, Esq. Recently Successful in Defending DWI Case

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- New York Criminal Defense Lawyer, Michael Redenburg, Esq. was recently successful in helping his client charged with DWI and other related charges avoid the negative consequences associated with a criminal conviction. In Docket #2012NY023142, the firm’s client was alleged to have had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .13, and it was also alleged that the client was involved in an accident. New York City DWI lawyers know that these two facts, taken together, make a non-criminal disposition difficult to obtain, as prosecutors are notoriously tough on alcohol related offenses. Nevertheless, the firm was successful in obtaining a non-criminal disposition for the client and she can move on with her life.



Michael J. Redenburg is a Brooklyn DWI Lawyer who has also successfully been able to assist his clients who have had legal troubles in the past. In the case, NY v. PS, a client of his was charged with a 2nd DWI in a five year period, an indictable felony offense, which could result in a prison sentence. With the legal assistance of Michael Redenburg, the client was able to avoid felony indictment, jail time and probation. This is just one example of the assistance Michael Redenburg has given people living in New York City, over the years.



When involved with a DWI crime, it is wise for a person to contact a New York City Criminal Defense Lawyer before speaking with anyone else. Michael Redenburg advises his clients to not take legal advice from the police after the DWI occurred, and to also refuse to answer any questions posed by the authorities. Proper representation will be provided by a criminal defense lawyer because he will explain a person’s rights and be there for them every step of the way during legal proceedings.



The Law Offices of Michael J. Redenburg have handled many types of criminal charges in various areas of New York including Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. The firm has experience giving legal assistance for people who have been involved with DWI, Domestic Violence, Drug Crimes, Violent Crimes, Harassment claims and other issues.



