New York Dentist Proves "We Care for People... Not Just Teeth"

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- All dentists go to school for dental education and do an awesome job of taking care of teeth. But patients are not just teeth only, they are people also and hence the Preferred Dental Care slogan, "We care for people and not just teeth."



How do they do it? How do they train their teams to provide the most friendly service with great education in dental, so they can help patients with their dental services in Flushing, Bayside, Fresh Meadows, College Point, Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, Douglsaton, Mid Town Manhattan, Chelsea Manhattan and across Queens and Manhattan.



Preferred Dental Care offers their employees a course called "Learning How to Learn" at their Offices in Flushing, Queens and Chelsea, midtown Manhattan.



Dr. Trivedi, a family dentist located at Preferred Dental Care at 146-10 45th Avenue, Flushing, Queens, NY 11355 (www.pdc.gs) said “We want our employees to be friendly and competent. We train our people in how to study, and then how take care of our patients (who are people first and teeth second). Once they can study properly, we can give them the skills. This investment in training has given Preferred Dental Care the most competent, friendly, and happy staff one could hope for. The investment pays off many times over. With “Learning How to Learn” and employee training, we get great results.”



Dr. Raj Kamdar, a family dentist located at Preferred Dental Care, 135 West 27th Street, Chelsea, Midtown Manhattan, NY 10001 (www.pdc.ms) , adds, “I have noticed a big boost in the morale of our staff since implementing the study courses and other training.“



“We first encountered these courses through our consulting group, MGE of Tampa, Florida. Now we provide our employees the course Learning How to Learn, and every job has a training manual. Our staff really understand and can explain things like Crowns, Bridges, Cosmetic Dentistry, Root Canals, Teeth Whitening, Implants, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics, Braces, and Dentures." Here are some comments from staff:



Doing the Course “Learning How to Learn” gave me the ability to learn new material and to overcome the barriers to learning. Now I have the right tools to learn anything I want. - SS



I actually learned how to learn. There were so many times that I’ve personally come across barriers to study and didn’t know what to do, and now, thanks to this course, I do. I feel very good about this. I can now say that I feel bright. - MK



Preferred Dental Care has continued to grow and expand for almost two decades despite the “economy”. Dr. Raj Kamdar and Dr. Shilpa Trivedi agree, “We must be doing something right.”



Patients of Preferred Dental Care frequently say they enjoy their dental visits! Patients come from all over New York City, Queens- even all the way from Massachussetts!



Patients say:



“I’m extremely sensitive to pain, and in the past had awful experiences with dentists. However, the dentist immediately put me at ease. She’s understanding and has gentle hands. It’s the first time in my life that I had a root canal without pain . The staff are very caring and competent.” - OG



“I was scared to see a new dentist. The pain, the trauma! Since my first visit to Preferred Dental Care, that has changed. They are so gentle and nice here. I love it. No more bad experiences, no more pain.” – CA



For more information, interested folks may visit www.pdc.gs



Preferred Dental Care

146-10 45th Ave.,

Flushing, New York 11355

Phone: 718-445-7600