New York Drunk Driving Attorney Help - Free Consultation in a Local Area

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Mitchell reported to the officer later that evening that he had remembered leaving the bar, getting into his car, and making his way on to the New York State freeway to head back to Connecticut. The rest he can’t remember. Cops later clocked him doing 110 mph while straddling the center line. His sobriety test left no doubt he was intoxicated after he blew a .21 which was nearly enough alcohol in his system to kill him. The police charged him with several moving violations including driving under the influence, and Mitchell now anxiously awaits his impending trial.



Drunk Driving in Society is Pervasive



Cops everywhere are cracking down on drunk drivers and with good reason. Drunk driving kills thousands every year in the United States. It is very likely that most people in their lifetime will be adversely affected by a drunk driver. This can either be from direct confrontation with drunk drivers on the roadways, to friends and family being involved in traffic accidents caused by drunk driving.



What should Mitchell do?



In this case Mitchell was the perpetrator. He is now searching for answers to his poor decision, and needs to find help before facing a trial. What does he need to know?



- What is the best and most effective way to represent himself in a court of law based on his case? Even if he felt he deserved the worst he should allow the law to judge him according to their rules.

- Sometimes mistakes are made and innocent people are put on trial. An effective lawyer will go over the evidence in great detail and determine if there were any mistakes made by arresting police officers. Corruption of evidence can lead to charges being thrown out of court and acquittal.

- In this case Mitchell had a Connecticut license. He needs to be advised on the law according to both Connecticut and New York where he was arrested. Although the legal alcohol limit is universally .08, the code of punishment can vary state to state.



