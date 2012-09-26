New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Well-Strung, described as a ‘mash-up of string quartet and boy band,’ is an all-male string quartet featuring classical musicians who sing, putting their own spin on the music of Mozart, Vivaldi, Pink, Lady Gaga, Adele, and more. The group makes the leap to the New York fall music scene after a successful three-month summer run at The Art House in Provincetown, MA. The New York musical production will take place at the The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater from October 27th through November 10th. For ticketing and other information, please visit http://www.well-strung.com



Well-Strung is comprised of first Violinist Edmund Bagnell, second violinist Christopher Marchant, cellist Daniel Shevlin, and violist Trevor Wadleigh. Together, the foursome had a sold-out debut at New York’s Joe's Pub in NYC in May of this year, prompting TimeOut NY to note that “this hunky string quartet finds the common ground between Mozart and Rihanna.”



Director Donna Drake performed in the original Broadway casts of A Chorus Line, Sophisticated Ladies, Woman of the Year, The Wind in the Willows, 5678-Dance, It's so nice to be Civilized and the original production of The 1940s Radio Hour. She has received an Emmy nomination for TV’s Dear Alex and Annie, 4 Drama Desk Nominations, A Mac Award Nomination and a Theater World Award, and also directed John Tartaglia's Imaginocean, which ran Off Broadway at New World Stages. Arranger David Levinson collaborated with Stacey Weingarten and Donna Drake on Les Enfants de Paris (world premiere NYMF 2011). He is also currently working on music and lyrics for Boys Lost, The Elliot's, and Who Is Prester John?, which are in development.



LISTING INFO:

Well-Strung

starring Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Marchant, Daniel Shevlin & Trevor Wadleigh

conceived by Christopher Marchant & Mark Cortale

written by Donna Drake and Mark Cortale

music arrangements by David Levinson

additional arrangements by Daniel Shevlin

directed by Donna Drake



Oct. 27 – Nov. 10th

The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater

6 West 64th Street

New York, NY

Thurs – Sat at 9:30 PM

Sundays at 7:00 PM

All seats are $30.00

For tickets please visit http://www.well-strung.com



About Well-Strung

