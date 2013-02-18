New York Fashion Week Gets off to an Intriguing Start

Dundalk, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- From knee high lizard print boots to delicate lilac skirts, New York Fashion Week’s motto so far has definitely been ‘anything goes’. Many fashion week followers, including Jayne Maguire, noticed that the underlying trend seemed to be about freedom, with most designers showcasing completely unique collections.



Max Azria sent delicate underpinnings, fur outerwear and embroidered tunics down the catwalk, whilst Richard Chai’s collection was based primarily on juxtaposing masculine, tailored shirts and military jackets with intricate, ladylike skirts. Chai’s male models donned lean overcoats and plaid suits. Along with the seasonal berry and green tones, some royal blue was to be found along the runways which had been set up by Lincoln Centre.



Jayne Maguire barrister and designer-fashion fan saw that Chai had chosen to add a little modern edge to his collection, and was also amongst the few designers who decided to keep the male and female models on the same runway. Whilst some loved the emerald shades he used, it was the unusual shade of purple which caught the eye of most people; Chai included it using a peplum top, and a lace-covered pencil skirt.



Jayne Maguire read that Tadashi Shoji’s autumn/winter collection was based on the concept of what he calls ‘exiled mobility’, and took inspiration from the Russian Empire. Using shades of navy and white, there were beautiful loose, long dresses, as well as pleated skirts and peasant-style blouses. Designers from the brand Creatures of the Wind opted for less delicate pieces, using a palette made up of ivory, navy, grey, brown and black, with large, square-cut suits. Geometrical patterns and a burst of orange in the accessories added interest. This collection by Shane Gabier and Chris Peters is a far cry from their previous season’s offerings, which focused on delicate, embellished couture designs. With chequered trousers in yellow and black, vinyl shirts and olive wool tops, this autumn/winter collection from the two designers is distinctly masculine.



Kenneth Cole dressed his models in bulky boots, quilted puffer jackets and shearling coats; this was the designer’s first runway show in more than seven years, and by the looks of it, his comeback has been a success. The collection, which was nicknamed ‘Urban Liberation’ included an interesting combination of textures ranging from metallic pieces, to cosy knits and perforated leather. There were also a small number of printed garments – the prints were primarily cityscapes on blouses and tunic dresses.



About Jayne Maguire

Jayne Maguire has a keen interest in news and updates within the fashion industry, she currently runs a network of advice blogs offering information to her readers.



Name: Jayne Maguire

Email: jaynemaguire22@gmail.com

Location: Dundalk

Website: http://www.jaynemaguire.net