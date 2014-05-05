New York Female Plastic Surgeon Launches a New, Re-Designed Adaptive Responsive Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Dr. Nina S. Naidu, a renowned and respected plastic and reconstructive plastic surgeon in New York has launched a new website devoted to patient knowledge and well-being. The new website is meant to serve as a source of reliable information to which patients can turn to when they have questions about new procedures and/or techniques.



Dr. Naidu partnered with ABM, an interactive marketing agency and medical website design firm based in Solana Beach, CA, to create a dynamic new website design that caters not only to patient knowledge but also user-ease. The website utilizes the most advanced adaptive responsive technology in development to allow patients to browse the site on any device available freely and easily. The fully optimized site also utilizes a progressive search engine optimization strategy to ensure success in a highly competitive market.



The website design features soft colors to simulate a relaxing environment with eye-catching elements that allow the user to navigate the site easily. The fully customized website offers comprehensive, detailed expert information on the services the practice provides ranging from breast augmentation and tummy tucks to tuberous breast surgery, skin cancer excision and injectables such as Botox. The new website design not only provides an educational resource for Dr. Naidu’s patients but was also designed to maintain strong doctor-patient relationships through easy-to-contact forms that deliver messages directly to the practice as well as access to their Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ pages. The interactive design also brings to attention Anokha Skin Care, Dr. Naidu’s safe and natural line of skin care products.



With this new website, Dr. Naidu believes she will be able to illustrate her emphasis on quality patient care and is excited about the opportunity to provide her patients with a valuable resource to learn more about Dr. Naidu and the variety of services available at Naidu Plastic Surgery.



About Dr. Nina S. Naidu

Dr. Naidu is Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College. Her practice focuses on aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body, with a special emphasis on breast augmentation and rhinoplasty (nasal reshaping) surgeries. Her reconstructive practice focuses on skin cancer excision and reconstruction. In 2008, Dr. Naidu launched her own skin care line, Anokha, a natural line formulated from plants and active botanicals native to South Asia.



For more information on Dr. Naidu call (212) 452-1230 or visit http://www.naiduplasticsurgery.com/



MEDIA CONTACT:

Dr. Nina S. Naidu

LOCATION: 1021 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10028

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

http://www.naiduplasticsurgery.com/