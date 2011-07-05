New York Healthcare IT Support Firm Makes Big Move

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2011 -- It's official. After four years of being on Main Street in Yonkers, EZ MSP has moved. They wanted everyone to know about it as quickly as possible to avoid any interruption of service to their clients.



Their new address is:



EZMSP has moved their office to a new location at:



7 Odell Plaza

Suite 146

Yonkers, NY 10701

Phone No. 914-595-2250



The new office in Odell Plaza will provide more parking access and be much more convenient to the company's clients. The new office location is located in the prime 140-acre South Westchester Executive Park which has over 750,000 square feet of office space for corporate offices, technology-related facilities, retail, and service and light industrial uses. According to the President, Jeremie Scheiner, "Clients will now have the best location and best availability to access IT support and services within the grand-scale of a one-stop retail and commercial atmosphere."



Why did EZ MSP choose Odell Plaza? This plaza is known for offering many services to our clients while they are visiting our offices, offering convenient access to Saw Mill River Parkway at the Executive Boulevard interchange which will then provide you access to Route 9A, I-87, I-287 and the Sprain Brook and Cross County parkways. In addition, there are a number of Bee-Line bus stops within the center itself.



About EZ MSP

Headquartered in Yonkers, NY, EZ MSP is a leading New York Healthcare IT consulting firm providing services and expert consulting to small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Our goal is to help you succeed, save money and make the most of your technology investment.



To learn more about EZ MSP and how our services can move your business forward, call (914) 595-2250 today!