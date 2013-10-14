New York High End Furniture Store Announces New Redesigned Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- For most people, their home is their little personal heaven, a place where they can relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. All these elements make the decoration and furnishing of a house one of the most important aspects, such things that make a house in to a home. People generally like their house to reflect their personality and their lifestyle, they take great care to make a house comfortable and show their unique sense of style. Nycbed.com has been a company that has been providing the people of New York with the widest range of high quality and stylish furniture for an unbeatable price and recently this New York high end furniture store has taken the process of selling furniture to a whole new level through their new redesigned and easy to use website which will allow customers in U.S to shop for high quality furniture from a high end Manhattan Furniture retailer but for an unbelievable price that cannot be found at other typical Manhattan furniture sellers.



The wide range of furniture on Nycbed.com includes bedroom, dining room, kids, living room, and outdoor furniture, this company also specializes in creating custom Sofas, storage beds, chairs and other Living room furniture pieces on customer request. The Manhattan store is located on West 30th Street in Manhattan, New York which is an area that is renowned for some of the finest shopping and dining. It would be reasonable for customers to believe that NYC Bed Furniture Store would be another high priced furniture seller but fortunately it has been the company’s determination to provide people with stylish and utilitarian furnishing combined with great customer service and reasonable prices to enables 100% customer satisfaction. NYC Bed Furniture Store has 15 years of knowledge and experience in the furniture industry and has the opportunity to team up with the largest and the smallest furniture manufacturers, which enables them to provide a choice of furniture to the customers that ranges from necessity low cost products to competitively priced luxurious goods to niche products for people who are trying to find something a little different.



NYCBed.com is a must-see for any home or office Furniture needs, without the typical Manhattan Furniture retail price tag. The website includes an online catalog that features both modern and traditional styles of furniture for the ease of the customers, this will allow them to choose the furniture pieces online and order them over the internet.



To view the entire ranges of furniture from NYC Bed Furniture Store on their new redesigned website please go to: www.nycbed.com



Media Contact:

NYC Bed Furniture Store

info@nycbed.com

New York, NY

http://www.nycbed.com