New York Hypnotherapy and Meditation Provides Highly Effective Self-Development Hypnosis

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Many New Yorkers are turning to self-development hypnosis at New York Hypnotherapy and Meditation to realize and achieve their dreams and goals much quicker than they would through ordinary means. Unlike traditional methods, which can take months and even years, those who turn to hypnotherapy are achieving noticeable results immediately.



“Lin’s approach and warm demeanor with her intuitive sense really blew me away. I knew I was in good hands. She asked insightful questions and really made me feel at ease. I have been to 5 sessions so far and the improvement in my life astounds me. I highly recommend Lin’s Hypnotherapy services to anyone seeking a new way to approach their issues and who are really looking to see changes reflected in their own lives sooner rather than later.” R.S.



The great effectiveness of self-development hypnosis is due to the fact that it taps directly into the subconscious mind, while bypassing the conscious mind. The conscious mind acts as a gatekeeper and can be a great obstacle, especially when it comes to changing habits and behaviors. Professional hypnotherapists at New York Hypnotherapy and Meditation gently guide their clients into a deep relaxed state, while their mind goes into a higher state of awareness, the hypnotic state. It is in this state that we can more readily accept suggestion, as the conscious mind has been put to sleep. The suggestions can help change negative thought patterns, false beliefs, and give positive affirmations to help the client get on the fast track to self-development.



Some of the popular uses of NYC Hypnosis for Self-Development include:

- Increase energy/productivity

- Improve physical health

- Have more positive outlook on life

- Relieve stress and anxiety

- Promote better sleep patterns

- Lose/gain weight

- Quit smoking

- Better time management

- Improve self-confidence

- Release anger

- Improve memory

- Overcome fears and phobias



New York Hypnotherapy and Meditation is also getting a makeover on their website, which includes a whole new interface and lists additional service offerings available. The new streamlined look is to make it easier for visitors to find what they need and to have an enjoyable experience.



To learn more about self-development hypnosis offered by New York Hypnotherapy and Meditation and check out the new site design, visit their website at www.hypnotherapyandmeditation.com or call (718) 288-0419.



Contact:

Lin Shlonsky, Board Certified Hypnotherapist

Phone: (718) 288-0419

Email: info@hypnotherapyandmeditation.com

Web: http://www.hypnotherapyandmeditation.com