New York Online Business Printer 4over4.com Launches New Wonderfoil Postcards Printing Product

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Leading NY online business prints provider 4OVER4.COM has introduced a new WonderFoil postcards printing service for business customers. WonderFoil postcards are treasured for their amazing range of beautiful color choices and high grade, durable and UV-protected paper that makes a unique first impression and lasts longer than traditional cards. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including postcard printing, sticker printing, poster printing, custom printing and other custom printing applications.



4OVER4.COM now provides customers with an exclusive array of WonderFoil postcards printing in super-high quality16pt gloss cover paper (with added UV-protection) and standard card sizes of 5.5" x 8.5", 4" x 6" and 5" x 7”, as well as optional rounded corners and a host of quality finishing options. Customers can also order between 500 and 25,000 prints at a time.



"WonderFoil printing always makes a great impression and stands out like never before because WonderFoil provides an unlimited range of color choices and possible usage adaptations as well as quality16pt high-gloss UV coating for finished products that are simply a wonder to behold," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about WonderFoil postcards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/wf-postcards, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.