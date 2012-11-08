New York Online Printing Business 4OVER4.COM Introduces Discount Offer on Door Hangers Printing for Superstorm Sandy

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM has introduced a new special discount on its door hangers printing service to help businesses get back on their feet after Superstorm Sandy. The discounts will facilitate much-needed promotional printing activity at costs that are manageable for businesses during the recovery period. 4OVER4.COM, a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including postcard printing, sticker printing, poster printing, canvas prints, and other custom printing applications.



4OVER4.COM now provides printing discounts for businesses on door hangers printing. The special discounts are designed to help businesses save costs as they go about their activities during this recovery period after Superstorm Sandy. Door hangers are a great, low-cost way to advertize businesses, products and services – especially useful in the business recovery.



Door hangers are very effective as marketing and promotional tools. They are non-invasive and are core promotional tools within their niche area of hospitality establishments. Besides promotions, they are functional in ensuring privacy of occupied rooms in hotels, inns and the like. They are a double-hit and should always be deployed in such hospitality environments.



4OVER4.COM now provides door hangers for business customers in sizes of 4.25" x 14", 3.5" x 8.5", 4.25" x 11" and 3.5" x 11". They are also available in 16pt gloss cover and 14pt gloss cover. Customers can now get between 250 and 25,000 prints per order.



"At 4OVER4.COM, we realize that many local and nationwide businesses were affected by Superstorm Sandy in one way or another, and that many regrettably are now suffering the loss of vital business activities. We are offering our discount door hangers printing services as a way for affected businesses to get back on their feet as marketing efforts would no doubt be in full gear at this time," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



