New York Plastic Surgeon Dr. Nina S. Naidu Now Offering Ultherapy - a New Non-Surgical Facelifting Procedure - to NYC and NJ Patients

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Dr. Nina S. Naidu, a leading plastic surgeon in New York, has announced she is now offering Ultherapy by Ulthera, the only non-surgical, non-invasive procedure FDA-approved to lift skin on the neck, brow and under the chin, to Manhattan and New York plastic surgery patients.



According to Dr. Naidu, “the new treatment fills a much needed gap for patients who are not ready for a facelift, but who need more options for rejuvenation that Botox or filler alone can provide.”



Ultherapy is a non-surgical, non-invasive procedure that uses ultrasound and the body’s own healing process to lift, tone, and tighten loose skin. The only FDA-approved procedure to lift the skin on these hard-to-treat areas, the new technology uses ultrasound energy to stimulate the deep structural support layers of the skin, including those typically addressed in a surgical facelift, without disturbing the surface of the skin.



The procedure is performed in the office, and typically lasts 60-90 minutes. No incisions are made on the skin, the stimulation works from inside out. During the treatment, an ultrasound gel is applied and a smooth handpiece is placed upon the patient’s skin. Results will unfold over the course of 2-3 months and some patients have reported continued improvement for up to 6 months. While ultrasound cannot duplicate the results of surgery, Ultherapy has proven to be an inviting alternative for those who are not yet ready for surgery.



About Dr. Nina S. Naidu

Dr. Naidu is Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College. Her practice focuses on aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body, with a special emphasis on breast augmentation and rhinoplasty (nasal reshaping) surgeries. Her reconstructive practice focuses on skin cancer excision and reconstruction. In 2008, Dr. Naidu launched her own skin care line, Anokha, a natural line formulated from botanicals and actives native to South Asia.



For more information on Ultherapy or to schedule a consultation, call (212) 452-1230 or visit http://www.naiduplasticsurgery.com/