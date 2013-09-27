New York Plastic Surgeon Earned Title of "2013 Patients' Choice Physician" by Patients' Choice

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- New York Plastic Surgeon Nina S. Naidu, M.D., F.A.C.S. has been recognized as a “2013 Patients’ Choice Physician” by the Patients’ Choice. The honor is granted to physicians and dentists based on patients’ appreciation and praise for the quality of care and service provided.



Every month, more than 200,000 patients across America provide online feedback about their doctor experiences. Patients rate various components of the care they receive, such as bedside manner, doctor-patient face time, follow-up care, ease of appointment setting and courtesy of staff. They also share their overall opinion. While physicians generally receive positive feedback from their patients, only physicians with near perfect scores have been voted by their patients for this honor.



The practiced surgeon of 15 years is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College, and a reviewer for the international aesthetic journal, Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Nina Naidu is an investigator in the Breast Implant Follow-up Studies (BIFS) trials and was previously awarded the Patient’s Choice Award in 2012.



At her plastic surgery practice in New York City, Dr. Naidu specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast and body, with special emphasis on breast augmentation, tuberous breast surgery, breast reconstruction and breast lift. At her practice Dr. Naidu also offers non-invasive treatments including Botox®, Juvederm®, Radiesse®, microdermabrasion, dermabrasion, chemical peels, and Ultherapy® are also available. Dr. Naidu and her staff believe in providing natural results and compassionate care in a comfortable, personal, private, and convenient atmosphere.



About Dr. Naidu

Dr. Nina S. Naidu is committed to providing highly personalized and compassionate care at all stages of treatment, including at the initial consultation, during surgery, and throughout the recovery process. While patient safety is the top priority, every attempt is also made to make the experience as comfortable and simple as possible. Dr. Naidu completed her undergraduate studies at The Johns Hopkins University and obtained her medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. After completing her general surgery and plastic surgery training at New York Presbyterian – Weill Cornell Medical Center, she performed an additional year of fellowship training at the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Nina S. Naidu’s practice is located at 1021 Park Avenue, New York, NY. For more information about Dr. Naidu visit http://www.naiduplasticsurgery.com or call (212) 452-1230.