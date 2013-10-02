New York Small Businesses to Bid on 489 Construction Contracts

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- The U.S. Federal Contractor Registration has announced a large number of construction opportunities in New York via FedBizOps. The bidding is limited to properly registered government contractors, and 489 solicitations are available.



Over the last five years, the federal government has spent over $500 billion on construction projects in order to stimulate the economy and improve infrastructure. It is important that businesses become registered to bid on projects to help grow their revenues and improve the community. The registration process requires attention to detail and some have characterized it as complicated.



Contractors must obtain a DUNS number and register their information with the System for Award Management (SAM). For a limited time, the federal government is offering businesses assistance with a review of SAM information. This is a good opportunity for contractors to learn about the system and create new revenue streams for their companies. Federal projects often-times yield residual jobs and are good for building a portfolio of work. Contractors in the New York area vary in terms of the projects they are qualified for.



Whether clients need roofing, outdoor exterior work or vinyl siding, JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc is there to provide first-class assistance. The company is licensed, bonded and insured, which lends credibility to the work they perform. Client testimonials praise the workmanship and the professionalism of personnel before, during and after projects.



To learn more about remodeling or roofing services, please call toll-free (866) 948-0201. Company personnel are ready to answer questions and schedule a free consultation. Residential and commercial projects are accepted.



Contact Information:

JOSEPH ASHLEY

ACJ Remodeling Inc.

Mailing Address:

PO Box 120-157

Staten Island, NY, 10312

Toll-Free: (866) 948-0201

Local: (718) 948-0201

Fax: (718) 948-0361

Email: josephashley1@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.acjremodelinginc.com