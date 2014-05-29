New York Taxi Company Launches Eco-Friendly Drive - Eco Taxi

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Eco Taxis are the latest trend in town for those who are environmentally-conscious. Normal vehicles emit harmful gasses and pollutants that create imbalance in the environmental cycles. A United States-based company Eco Taxi contributes its bit to the environment by providing affordable, private transportation to commuters to and from John F Kennedy Airport in New York.



The company assures reliable, safe and timely services to customers in need. All one needs to do is book a car in advance by placing a call to them much in advance. A good time to be book is at least three hours in advance. Alternatively, one could also book an Eco Taxi via the contact form on their website. The package, apart from a clean vehicle, also assures the services of a professional driver who will help the customers with their bag and baggage. The drivers are also highly familiar with the complex matric of the local tri-state airports, thus ensuring that customers will reach the airport right in time.



The prices for their airport transfer are available on their website. Fares are based on per-person occupancy, regardless of the destination. An additional fee of $2 is levied for each additional passenger on local fares. An additional charge of $5 per passenger is charged on out-of-town fare. Eco Taxis can also be stopped mid-route if and when the customers have any work along the way at a charge of $2 per stop, with each stop being under 5 minutes. An in-climate weather surcharge is chargeable for bad weather conditions, which is the double of a regular scheduled fare. The airport car service is available on all days of the week, round the clock, including Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.



Eco Taxi has many advantages over regular vehicles. It is affordable as Eco Taxi provides cab rides at affordable rates for a cleaner and greener environment. Hybrid vehicles, which Eco Taxi operates, use less fossil fuel and have greatly reduced emissions. They are cleaner for the environment as these cabs are new and thus have lesser and cleaner emissions. Eco Taxi also provides efficient service to all its customers. Customer orders are treated with utmost respect and cabs are dispatched quickly. The company consists of professional and experienced drivers and customer staff.



About Eco Taxi

Eco Taxi helps people from all over the world get to where they're going for a price that is often cheaper than using a traditional Yellow Cab. Their drivers are licensed by the town of Huntington with a Taxi Operators Permit.



Media Contact: Boris Goldstein

Email: ecotaxioffice@gmail.com

Location: Long Island, NY

Website: http://www.ecotaxiny.com/