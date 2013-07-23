New York Times Best Selling Author LD Davis Releases "Worthy of Redemption", the Sequel to Her Widely Popular "Accidentally on Purpose"

Rancho Mirage, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- July 23, 2013 was the long awaited date for the release of author LD Davis’ latest book, “Worthy of Redemption.” This latest work is the sequel to Davis’ best selling “Accidentally On Purpose” and fans have been eagerly anticipating this continuation of the lives of Emmy, Kyle and Lily. “Accidentally On Purpose” climbed the New York Times best sellers list and it is anticipated that the long-awaited sequel will do the same.



“Worthy of Redemption” picks up after the devastating events of its predecessor and follows Kyle Sterling as he tries to move on with his life after losing his one true love. Left feeling unworthy of love, Kyle is lost and searching. The book also details the life of Lily Whitman, who was left devastated by betrayal, causing her to withdraw into a self imposed isolation from reality. These two lost souls find themselves thrown together and even though they are polar opposites, Lily and Kyle eventually find themselves fighting to help each other confront their demons and learn to feel worthy of love once more.



“Worthy of Redemption” answers the questions left unanswered in the first book. Fans are eager to know if Emmy will resurface and if she does will she and Kyle reunite. Fans will want to know who Lily is and where she came from and perhaps the biggest question left to answer is whether Kyle is still a dick? Readers will come away from this book with the answers to these questions and many more, and perhaps new questions will be raised. Like “Accidentally On Purpose” this sequel is LD Davis at her best with stories that captive the mind and hold the reader’s attention.



Fans of Davis can visit her site at http://lddaviswrites.com to find out more about this latest release and to read about other news from the world of LD Davis. Davis also has a presence on Facebook and Twitter where fans can learn more and keep abreast of her latest endeavors.