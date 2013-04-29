New York Times Bestselling Author Margaret Stohl Launches YA Icons Tour for Her New Book Icons

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- YA ICONS TOUR: TAKE ME TO YOUR READER! Friends don’t let friends tour alone! That’s right, in honor of the May 7th launch of ICONS, Margaret Stohl’s new sci fi series; she’s called up some of her most iconic friends – who also happen to be some of your favorite authors. And so, if you happen to live in LA, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Provo, NYC or Charleston – they’re coming to you!



Stohl will be joined by authors New York Times Bestselling Authors Andrea Cremer, Gayle Forman, Leigh Bardugo, Tahereh Mafi, Beth Revis, and Ally Condi as well as many more. The tour launches on May 7th in San Francisco at Books Inc.



Icons is set in a post invasion world where people fear the unseen aliens that now control them. The story follows Dol a grass girl who leads a simple life away from the Hole, what used to be Los Angeles.



Dol is not a normal teen, she somehow survived The Day when no one else in her family did. Along with Ro, another orphan from The Day, she stays hidden from the world at the Mission. But not all is what it seems with Dol and Ro. They are a secret hidden away from the Ambassador and the rest of the world.



When Dol and Ro are taken to the Embassy they discover they are not the only ones who are special.



Caught between the known and unknown Dol must decide who she trusts and just how far she is willing to go to save the only home she knows.



What others are saying about Icons:



"Fans of Stohl's Beautiful Creatures series will find many of the same elements here -- paranormal romance, a fast pace, and intriguing characters -- but within a distinctly science-fiction setting. The strong messages of questioning authority, daring to resist injustice, and loyalty to one's group will resonate with teens who loved The Hunger Games." (Booklist)



"Dol's narrative voice is particularly vivid . . . Will keep readers engrossed." (Publishers Weekly)



"Epic in scale and exquisite in detail -- a haunting futuristic fable of loss and love." (Ally Condie, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Matched trilogy)



"I love this book. It's raw and riveting, a scorched-Earth future vision that feels frighteningly real. It's full of passion and deep truths and the kind of power that people only find when they're driven far, far past their limits." (Lev Grossman, New York Times bestselling author of The Magicians)



About Margaret Stohl

Margaret Stohl is the #1 New York Times Bestselling co-author of the Beautiful Creatures Novels, which were also USA Today, Publishers Weekly, Los Angeles Times, Indie-Bound, Wall Street Journal and International Bestsellers. Margaret is the author of the ICONS Series, forthcoming from Little, Brown on May 7, 2013.



A graduate of Amherst College, where she won the Knox Prize for English Literature, Margaret earned a MA in English from Stanford University, and completed classwork for a PhD in American Studies from Yale University. Margaret was a teaching assistant in Romantic Poetry at Stanford, and in Film Studies at Yale. She attended the Creative Writing Program of the University of East Anglia, Norwich, where she was mentored by the Scottish poet George MacBeth.



Margaret loves traveling the world with her daughters, who are epee fencers, and living in Santa Monica with her husband, also a writer, and two bad beagles.



Romantic Times Convention



Thursday May 2 @ 10:00 – 11:00 am



GENRE: URBAN FANTASY: A MAN IN A WOMAN’S WORLD



Urban fantasy heroines aren’t the only ones kicking ass; their heroes are right by their sides. But how do you handle writing a male point of view when you’re a woman? Come talk with this panel of authoresses about getting inside the heads of the opposite sex. We’ll discuss how to decide on narration style, how to (gasp!) handle sex and romance, and — most importantly — how to make it all believable.



With Jeaniene Frost, Jackie Kessler (aka Jackie Morse Kessler), Caitlin Kittredge, K.A. Stewart, and Nicole Peeler (moderator)



Saturday May 4 @ 2:30 – 3:30 pm



TEEN DAY: SPARK TO FIRE: INTERACTIVE WORLD & CHARACTER BUILDING WORKSHOP

A single piece of inspiration (a word, phrase, piece of folklore, etc.) can turn into the premise for a YA?novel. Join these bestselling YA novelists as they take you through the creative process.

With Heather Brewer, Rachel Caine, Nancy Holder, Veronica Roth, Carrie Ryan, and Melissa Marr (moderator).



YA ICONS TOUR: TAKE ME TO YOUR READER!



YA ICONS TOUR EVENTS



San Francisco – Tuesday May 7 at 7:30 pm – Icons Launch at Books Inc – A Not Your Mother’s Book Club (NYMBC) event – Margaret Stohl with Andrea Cremer, David Levithan, Nina LaCour.



San Francisco area – Wednesday May 8 – Keplers – Margaret Stohl with Melissa de la Cruz, Leigh Bardugo, Kim Derting, Kami Garcia.



Seattle – Thursday May 9 at 7:00 pm – Pierce County Library – Margaret Stohl with Leigh Bardugo, Kim Derting, Marissa Meyer.



Seattle – Friday May 10th at 6:30 PM – Third Place Books – Margaret Stohl and Kim Derting in conversation with a Special Guest Moderator. Details TBA.



Los Angeles – Saturday May 11th – Dark Delicacies – Margaret Stohl with Melissa de la Cruz, 5 pm, Signing only.



Los Angeles – Sunday May 12th – venue TBA – Margaret Stohl with Ransom Riggs, Tahereh Mafi, Melissa de la Cruz, Marie Lu, Alyson Noel, Kami Garcia.



Salt Lake City – Tuesday May 14th – the King’s English – Margaret Stohl with Ally Condie, Shannon Hale and Stephanie Perkins.



Provo – Wednesday May 15th – Provo Library – Margaret Stohl in conversation with Stephanie Perkins.



Rochester Teen Book Festival – Saturday May 18th, all day – Nazareth College, Rochester, NY - see website for more information.



New York Area (Long Island) – Sunday May 19th – Barnes & Noble Carle Place – 2 pm - Margaret Stohl in conversation with Eliot Schrefer and Barry Lyga.



New York City – Monday May 20th – 7 PM - Books of Wonder – Margaret Stohl with Gayle Forman, E. Lockhart, Robin Wasserman, Barry Lyga and Tonya Hurley.



New York City – Tuesday May 21st - McNally Jackson – Margaret Stohl in conversation with Lev Grossman



Charleston, SC – Thursday May 23rd – Blue Bicycle Books – Margaret Stohl with Beth Revis, Michelle Hodkin, Kathy Reichs and Brendan Reichs – A Yallfest event!



