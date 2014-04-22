New York to Central Florida: New Limousine Service Opens Doors in Orlando

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- After 30 years of fighting freezing weather and heavy traffic in New York, CEO Limo of Westchester County, New York has opened an Orlando office. The company now provides premium ground transportation services for Central Florida with a fleet of vehicles that include luxury limousines, SUV’s and sedans.



Dan Fields, the Chief Operating Officer of CEO Limo says the reasons were fairly straight forward “The weather is an obvious factor, but we also thought the region needed a discreet limousine service that prides itself on being on-time, every time.” Fields says lessons learned in the tough New York market will serve them well in the Sunshine State. “New Yorkers have high expectations and they do not tolerate sub-par service very well.” Fields continued “We challenge people to put us to the test.”



CEO Limousine, a certified Woman Owned Business in the State of Florida is also a member of the National Limousine Association, and has already become members of the Greater Orlando Limousine Association and the Ocala-Marion County Hospitality Council.



CEO Limo provides Orlando airport transfers as well as transfers to airports in Ocala, Leesburg, and Gainesville. They also provide a series of other services including luxury transportation for weddings, nights out, anniversaries, birthdays, the theme parks and even sporting events. “We know there are more than a few rabid sports fans in the state.” Fields said “Wait until they tailgate in one of our executive limos!”



CEO Limo also provides services for the corporate traveler. Fields talked about that particular type of client. "Through the years I've learned that corporate travel clients appreciate the attention to the detail and good communication. In corporate travel, things can happen quickly and at the last minute. A limo service needs to be prepared and ready to react to that."



Back in Westchester County New York, when AMEX rated the company, their customer base was in the top 1%. That is a statistic the company is particularly proud of, and justifiably so.



What about those legendary high New York prices? “We are very competitive in the Orlando limousine market” responded Fields with a slight smile. “Plus we only use experienced Orlando chauffeurs who are trained to be extremely discreet.” Why the emphasis on being discreet? “We want our clients to feel comfortable and have a great experience. In these days of social media and cell phone cameras, it is critical that our drivers give our customers room to have as much fun as possible.”



For those in search of an Orlando limo service that also provides Orlando car service, CEO Limo is taking bookings now at 855-339-5170.



About CEO Limo

CEO Limo is a Central Florida luxury ground transportation provider utilizing a variety of vehicles for their premium services. A Division of DanMar Limited, Inc., CEO Limo can be contacted by telephone at 855-339-5170. They can be reached via email at Sales@DanMarLimited.com.



Media Contact :



Dan Fields

Owner

CEO Limousine

https://www.ocoos.com/me/danmar-limited/

Oscala, FL 34470

Sales@DanMarLimited.com

http://www.driveprofit.com/