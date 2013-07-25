New York Traffic Lawyer Zev Goldstein Shares Important Legal Advice with Drivers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Traffic tickets can affect a driver’s record in a variety of ways for many years. As a result, individuals find that hiring a traffic ticket lawyer to represent them in court can lead to avoiding the suspension of their licenses and deterring the expense of annual DMV fines.



For almost three decades, The Law Offices of Zev Goldstein, PLLC has helped countless individuals solve their disputes in court. The law firm specializes in cases pertaining to traffic tickets, tenant evictions, suspended licenses, DWI charges, real estate law, and rights and custody laws. The Law Offices of Zev Goldstein is committed to making each case as simple, easy, and hassle-free as possible, and the law firm has successfully resolved over 25,000 cases to date.



Recently, The Law Offices of Zev Goldstein, PLLC shared several tips pertaining to traffic convictions, traffic violations, and insurance rates.



Zev Goldstein predicts that sooner or later the insurance companies will be allowed to look back at a driver's history for traffic ticket convictions for up to 25 years.



Until now, the courts and DMV could only look at a driver’s record for up to four years when judging their history and character—for suspension purposes, the DMV only looks back to 18 months. Car insurance companies can assess the risk of a driver according to their driving convictions, but if a driver has speeding tickets or a conviction for going through a red light, insurance companies do not hesitate to increase the premiums by three percent or more. Until now car insurance companies have only been allowed to look back up to four years at traffic ticket convictions.



However, the DMV is changing with the Growing Driver Improvement Program, which allows the department to view up to 25 years of a driver’s history. Goldstein predicts that the insurance companies will be allowed to look back at a driver's history for up to 25 years, and not be restricted to only looking back at four years.



“Now that the DMV is allowed to decide is a driver is safe or not using information from up to 25 years ago, insurance companies should be allowed to judge a driver's risk using the same information, and increase their premiums accordingly,” stated Goldstein. “On the up side, the same companies can rule out risk the same way by checking up to 25 years back, and reduce their premiums to lower rates than the lowest rates available today.”



According to the NY speeding ticket lawyer, there is a way for New Jersey residents with New York licenses to beat the system whenever they are convicted of a traffic ticket. If a New Jersey resident with a New York license does not change their license to reflect the state that they reside in, the points “bounce” off of their records. Even though New Jersey authorities report the conviction to the New York State DMV, the New York State and New Jersey DMVs do not record the conviction.



New York City also has a number of violations aside from the violations that apply to the rest of New York—such as 412-A3, the violation for not providing documents when lawfully requested—which only exists in New York City. In the rest of New York, the driver is obligated to do so. However, the offense for not providing the documents is not a chargeable one: there is no violation code with which an officer can issue a complaint against the motorist. If a ticket is given under the assumption that a driver does not have a valid license or insurance, the driver simply needs to later provide proof of the documents for the charges to be dismissed.



Additionally, in the growing new Department of Driver Improvement—an area of the DMV that decides if drivers are fit to operate vehicles—there exists a number of laws in effect that make the following statement true: if any driver loses consciousness for any reason, such as hitting their head or even going to sleep at the wheel, or even going to sleep in bed for that matter, this fact can to be reported to the Department of Driver Improvement. The Department of Driver Improvement will automatically suspend the motorist's license to drive. The only way for the motorist to get their license back is if their doctor sends a letter to the Department of Driver Improvement’ Medical review Board. If a driver does not send this letter, or if the doctor does not know the correct terminology that the DMV is searching for, the driver’s license will be suspended indefinitely.



