New York Users Can Now Save Money on Checks With EzCheckPersonal Software from Halfpricesoft.com

And the best of all, Halfpricesoft.com also gives New York buyers a new way to get the check writer software for FREE by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get single-user version ezCheckPrinting software and Laser Blank Computer Check Paper for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



"Everyone loves getting free stuffs. But through our partnership with TrialPay, consumers can get their favorite software for free and get something else they want in the process," said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. " ezCheckPersonal makes it easy to monitor the spending and helps family stay away from debts. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Known for its flexibility and affordability (available for a little as $24 per installation and free online offer is available through TrialPay), ezCheckPersonal software institutive interface is so easy to understand that even people with minimal computer skills can start printing checks as soon as it's downloaded and installed. ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. Any user can start test drive by downloading it from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and obligation.



Computer check printing provides more security

Printing cheque when you need them, rather than having pre-printed checks lying around, minimizes opportunities for someone to steal your checks. It’s also easy to create back-ups of the data should something happen to your computer or premises.



-The new check writer allows user customize check with personal style

Customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.