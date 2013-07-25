New York Wheelchair Rental Company, American Mobility Rentals, Offers New Mobility Equipment on Their Website

Monmouth Beach, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The company provides all types of mobility equipment rentals and sales. Some of the items they rent on a regular basis include folding wheelchair, light weight transport chair, beach wheelchair, mobi-chair and all terrain wheelchairs.



American Mobility Rentals was founded by a wheelchair user himself. “You don’t have to miss out on fun activities with your family like going out to the beach, or for a picnic at the park. I have been a wheelchair user for more than 30 years and I can fully understand our customer’s needs,” he said.



If sickness, age or an unfortunate accident has left your lower extremities not functioning optimally don’t despair. The founder of American Mobility is pleased to help customers discover a wide range of mobility options. Among the options are manual or power wheelchairs, portable and foldable wheelchair ramps 5-12 feet, knee walkers, and scooters. Mobility equipment is expensive, and by renting out first they give customers a chance to try it out before buying.



They offer free pickup and delivery to and from any location, for eg:, homes, hotels, resorts, parks, nursing homes, airports, theme parks, convention centers and stadiums. They are available 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week. They also offer emergency services. Their competitive rates and customized customer service make them one of the leading mobile equipment companies in the tri-state area.



Being in a wheelchair can be tough. Accept the fact, and live life fully. Keep enjoying life and don’t feel limited at all. The company founder has this to say, “Get a chair that is comfortable for you. It can make all the difference. We can help you with your specific needs and educate you in choosing the chair that is right for you.”



Check out their website for the various types of wheelchairs that are listed on their home page. You can also reserve one by filling out a form on ‘Reservations’ page.



For further information call 1-855 -726-6811 within US, or call outside the United States at 908-309-1160