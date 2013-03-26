New Yorkers Can Now Get the Most Updated Tax Tables in EzPayCheck 2013 Version

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com has had many requests for custom deduction fields from valuable users in New York City. Software developer Halfpricesoft.com has just recently released a new edition of ezPaycheck payroll software with features designed specifically for small businesses in New York and other cities with high numbers of payroll deductions.



Available only online at halfpricesoft.com, the newest version of ezPaycheck payroll software will now increase the number of custom deduction fields available to meet the needs of users in locales that deductions for federal, state and local taxes push the total number of deductions beyond ezPaycheck’s former limit of three custom deduction fields, such as New York City. In addition, it includes updated tax information for 2013 and new feature that allows users to assign multiple pay rates for each employee.



“We had many customers in New York request more custom deduction fields in ezPaycheck because of the increased number of deductions required in New York. We make it a priority to be responsive to customer requests so we included this change in the 2013 edition,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Now small businesses in New York and other cities with the same issue can take advantage of automating their payroll tasks.”



Also included in the newest 2013 edition of ezPaycheck payroll software is a feature that allows users to assign multiple pay rates to an employee. Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft.com added this feature for customers who pay different rates to employees depending on which shift, project or assignment they are currently working on. For example, many companies rotate employees between shifts and pay a different rate for each shift. EzPaycheck 2013 easily calculates how much an employee has earned when he or she works a combination of shifts in a pay period making this newest version of EzPaycheck even more user friendly.



EzPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business and additionally, new customers can sample it free. EzPaycheck 2013 is priced at just $89 per installation so any size business can automate their payroll process and take advantage of the many time-saving and money-saving features included in the software. Furthermore, new users are encouraged test drive ezPaycheck 2013 free for 30 days, sample all the included features, and see for themselves how easy ezPaycheck is to use. Even users with no accounting or computer experience can begin using this salary software immediately after installation. Once satisfied that ezPaycheck payroll software is right for their business, users purchase a license key for just $89 per installation to activate the software for unlimited use.



To download and sample ezPaycheck payroll software or purchase a license key, customers simply go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp. The software download includes a full version of the software and a sample database so users can sample the software right away and avoid wasting time entering data manually.



The unique time and money saving features highlighted in Paycheck software include:



- Updated tax tables for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Assign multiple pay rates to employees based on changes in shift, project or assignment

- Up to 5 custom deduction fields

- Print paychecks in one of three popular formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Hide employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs for additional security

- Capability for special tax deduction needs – designed especially for churches and non-profits

- Data auto-fill feature

- Easily use ezPaycheck payroll data with other software



