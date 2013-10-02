New York's 1885 Scaffold Law Draws Criticism

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- New York’s Scaffold Law of 1885 made landlords and contractors liable for gravity-related injuries incurred by workers on jobsites. Over the years, this law has allowed workers to collect large settlements in court.



New York contractors have to carry an extra layer of general liability insurance that substantially increases overhead costs. Other states have done away with similar laws in favor of cost-effective alternatives such as federal workers compensation insurance. Critics argue the Scaffold Law is inhibiting new construction and driving up the price of public projects.



Labor unions and trial lawyers are blocking the removal of the law, which is causing dissention among contractors and members of the public. Punitive damages have led to multi-million dollar settlements that have seriously inhibited or helped bankrupt some construction firms. Members of the public note that increased construction around New York would help improve the community and economy. Critics are saying the Scaffold Law is making life worse for citizens and their families.



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Contact Information:

JOSEPH ASHLEY

ACJ Remodeling Inc.

Queens Roofing Contractor

Mailing Address:

PO Box 120-157

Staten Island, NY, 10312

Toll-Free: 866-948-0201

Local: 718-948-0201

Fax: 718-948-0361

Email: josephashley1@yahoo.com

Website: www.acjremodelinginc.com