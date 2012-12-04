New York's Premier Online Printer 4OVER4.COM Introduces New Special Offer on Rack Cards Printing for Businesses

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Online printer 4OVER4.COM has launched a new special rack cards printing offer for business. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications.



With the 2" perforations present in 4OVER4.COM rack cards, customers can do more with a single card by optimizing the promotional value of each side of the card. In addition to the high quality premium paper stock used to make the cards, customers also enjoy a host of quality printing and finishing options for their 4OVER4.COM rack cards.



NY online printing company 4OVER4.COM has launched a new special offer on rack cards printing for businesses. With the new special offer, businesses enjoy new low pricing on rack cards as well as more quality printing and finishing options. Leading NY web printer 4OVER4.COM now offers customers a comprehensive rack cards printing service with more premium papers including 13pt uncoated cover (100% PCW), 16pt gloss cover, 14pt white linen, 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW), 15pt synthetic plastic and 14pt gloss cover. 4OVER4.COM now also provides rack cards printing in sizes of 4" x 9" and 3.5" x 8.5" as well as between 50 and 100,000 prints per order.



"Rack cards offer many printing options and pack additional value for promotional or other printing purposes. A single rack card may be used for two printing purposes as rack cards are detachable along the 2” line – a great tool for marketing pitches. The larger side of the rack card may advertise an offer while the detachable side after the perforated line may be a raffle ticket or coupon related to the offer," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about rack cards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/rackcards, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.