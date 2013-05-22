New YouTube Video Explains How to Buy Emergency Survival Food Supplies That Last for 25 Years

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The world can change in an instant. From natural disasters to terrorist attacks, there are plenty of different ways in which water, food, and power may become scarce. And when essentials like this become scarce, only those who are best-prepared will survive.



That’s the lesson taught by a new YouTube video. That video, entitled “Emergency & Survival Food Supply Essentials – Long Term Food Storage” explains the importance of emergency survival food supplies before linking visitors to affordably-priced emergency foods that last for up to 25 years.



The brief, 33 second video is accompanied with cheerful music and highlights some of the meals that can be made with a new lineup of emergency food supplies from Legacy Premium. Legacy Premium is a survival food company that offers emergency food storage solutions.



As a spokesperson for the YouTube video explains, customers order food in buckets with the purpose of storing it in a safe location for many years:



“As explained by the YouTube video, we connect visitors with a number of different survival food solutions, including a basic 60 meal bucket or 120 meal bucket. These buckets are lightweight and easy to carry, and they also come stuffed with plenty of meals. The meals are surprisingly tasty, and Legacy Premium was actually voted as the best tasting survival food available today. And since all meals are certified to be 100% GMO free, the safety of customers is the top priority.”



Those who need more than just a 60 or 120 serving bucket may want to browse through the other options available through the site linked on the YouTube video. Serving amounts are available anywhere between 60 servings and 4320 servings.



All meals are designed to be as nutritious as possible while also offering a long-lasting food storage solution. Each serving is freeze dried, and sample meals include:



-Chicken a la King

-Cheesy Soup

-Stroganoff

-Italian Pasta with Marinara



Prices vary widely according to the number of servings in each bucket. The 120 serving entrée bucket is available for a current sale price of $280, while larger serving sizes and multiple buckets can cost several thousand dollars. All orders come with free shipping.



Those interested in purchasing emergency food supply kits can click the link below the YouTube video for more information.



About “Emergency & Survival Food Supply Essentials – Long Term Food Storage”

“Emergency & Survival Food Supply Essentials – Long Term Food Storage” is a new YouTube video designed to educate viewers on the importance of emergency food supplies. After the brief 33 second video is complete, viewers are directed to a link below the video where they can purchase emergency food kits that have a 25 year shelf life. For more information, please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xanq-hjRnmc