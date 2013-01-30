New Zealand, a Recession Proof Country Expects a Large Number of Tourists in 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- New Zealand, an island country located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean expects to have a large amount of tourists in 2013. A holiday experience in New Zealand is like no other. Within the boarder of this country, tourists find spectacular scenes and a large range of exciting activities to take part in.



For this country, tourism is an important industry. In 2010, tourism alone contributed 15 billion dollars. Each year, the country has approximately 2.4 million international tourists. The country is currently marketed abroad as an adventure playground that is “clean and green.” Many tourists love Abel Taman National Park and the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Amongst the activities in New Zealand, tourists can bungee jump, shop and watch whales.



Auckland



Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand and for this reason, individuals can easily find good bargain flights to Auckland. Auckland is surrounded by vibrant city waterfront and beautiful islands. Many tourists who go to Auckland do not hesitate to go back the following year. Auckland, New Zealand has been labeled the “City of Sails” because tourists are never far from water in Auckland.



Christchurch



Christchurch is another fine destination within New Zealand that stands out from the crowd. Right now, there are various bargain flights to Christchurch. Christchurch is the second-largest city in New Zealand. Here, tourists can jump on the hot-air balloon, mountain bike, wind surf and much more. Many tourists enjoy the fine wineries and gardens in Christchurch.



Wellington



Wellington is another area in New Zealand that gets a large amount of tourists. Each year, tourists set out to find good bargain flights to Wellington. Wellington is easy to explore on foot and they have a large amount of find architectural styles that tourists enjoy. At the Museum of Wellington City & Sea, tourists can discover the Maori Roots.



Regardless, New Zealand is expecting a large amount of tourism in Wellington, Chrischurch and Auckland during the year 2013. New Zealand is always ready to take on tourists. After all, that is how they make a great deal of money. Travelstreet.co.uk is ready to help tourists find cheap flights to New Zealand.



