Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of New Zealand Cider market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 New Zealand Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the New Zealand cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The New Zealand cider market structure has changed dramatically in the last five years as a result of its extremely strong growth. In recent years, new brands and new positionings have attracted a new audience.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Following the September 2012 DB/Redwood merger, Lion and the new Redwood are of approximately equal scale, both having roughly one third of the total market. Successful brands increasingly adopt a premium positioning (even brands at a lower price point), and target at younger, mixed gender, and higher income demographic. Cider consumption has become increasingly seasonal, with new drinkers more likely to consume cider for refreshment during summer occasions and during holidays.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The New Zealand Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the New Zealand cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non- refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

In September 2012, DB acquired a majority stake in Redwood Cellars, the leading independent player, and transferred its existing cider brands (already manufactured by Redwood on a contract basis) to the new company.



Market penetration has increased substantially in recent years, but remains below levels seen in developed arenas such as the UK and Ireland, and also lower than in neighboring Australia.



Cider in New Zealand is largely a domestic affair, with more than 86% of consumption manufactured locally.



Super premium craft ciders with price points higher than the likes of Monteiths or Old Mout are likely to gain traction as the market size and sophistication increases.



The growth seen in the market is taking place across these different contexts, and as a result follows the same trends as the overall New Zealand beer market.



Key Highlights

By far the fastest-growing cider in 2012 was flavored Swedish brand Rekorderlig, which is strongly associated with summer drinking occasions.



Packaging has now moved well away from its traditional PET model, and 33cl bottles are by far the most important pack format.



In 2012, Woolworths began to market Saxton Cider, a Private Label brand sourced from a New Zealand manufacturer, in both Australia and New Zealand.



The growing consumer shift towards premium brands and on-trade consumption (particularly within the premium sector) is expected to drive substantial 6% price growth in 2013 despite the low growth within segments.



Looking in to 2013, the new Redwood Cider Company appears likely to gain share organically in 2013 given its positioning with Old Mout and Rekorderlig.



Companies Mentioned



Redwood Cider Company (Db Breweries), Redwood Cider Company Full Brand List, Redwood Cellars, DB Breweries, Carlton and United Breweries ,Carlton and United Breweries Full Brand List ,Carlton and United Breweries



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141601/new-zealand-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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