"New Zealand Cider Market Insights 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "New Zealand Cider market Insights 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2013 New Zealand Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the New Zealand cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The New Zealand cider market structure has changed dramatically in the last five years as a result of its extremely strong growth. In recent years, new brands and new positionings have attracted a new audience.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Following the September 2012 DB/Redwood merger, Lion and the new Redwood are of approximately equal scale, both having roughly one third of the total market. Successful brands increasingly adopt a premium positioning (even brands at a lower price point), and target at younger, mixed gender, and higher income demographic. Cider consumption has become increasingly seasonal, with new drinkers more likely to consume cider for refreshment during summer occasions and during holidays.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The New Zealand Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the New Zealand cider market.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Redwood Cider Company (Db Breweries), Redwood Cider Company Full Brand List, Redwood Cellars, DB Breweries, Carlton and United Breweries, Carlton and United Breweries Full Brand List, Carlton and United Breweries
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