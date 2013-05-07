New Zealand Dental Office Has Branches in South Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Regular dental care is essential to a healthy lifestyle and for those in South Auckland, New Zealand, Guardian Dental is a hard practice to beat for the best in regular dental hygiene. Using the latest technologies and equipment, Dr. Vera Zdarsky and staff are fully equipped for all regular and special dental needs from the bi-annual cleaning to major dental surgery and reconstruction.



“I want to personally invite you to Guardian Dental and extend to you a hand of welcome and promise. You will be treated with the utmost care and compassion, and all of you and your family’s dental needs will be take care of by myself and my caring staff,” said Dr. Vera Zdarsky, dentist with Guardian Dental.



Featuring a staff of highly trained and capable clinicians with various skills, each of the employees of Guardian Dental attend regular training courses in conjunction with the Dental Council of New Zealand. Each new patient is offered an initial free consultation about what services would be best for the most informed decision from the patient themselves.



“With our consultation service, you can decide for yourself the most reasonable and appropriate dental treatment for yourself and family depending on your specific financial circumstances. Contact Guardian Dental for additional details at either of our dental offices in Manukau or Papatoetoe,” said Dr. Zdarsky.



With a seven days a week service, there is a way to get an appointment in around your schedule, not the dental office. For additional details, directions or to schedule an appointment, visit the Guardian Dental website at http://www.guardiandental.co.nz/.



About Guardian Dental

The company is a multibranch general dentistry practice. They have two branches located in Manukau City Shopping Centre and Hunters Corner area of Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand. They are equipped with the latest technology such as Laserbrite teeth whitening system and electrosurgery unit.



