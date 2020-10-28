New Zealand ETA Visa Rules, Application Process Made Easier with Useful Information in One Database

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- New Zealand ETA Visa process for US citizens has been made easier for interested travelers with all the vital information they need in one place.



From stunning serene natural surroundings to adventure activities, beautiful cities with relaxed vibes, and warm and friendly people; New Zealand is a dream travel destination in many ways. But it's important to remember that all US citizens, who wish to visit the country, need to apply for Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) visa before travelling.



This visa was made mandatory for all US citizens travelling to New Zealand for a period of up to 90 days, in July 2019. In fact, only Australian citizens are exempt from this rule. So any travelers, who plan to visit the country, have to bear in mind that their passport should have three month validity after their expected date of departure.



The good news is NZETA is very easy to apply for. Applicants can fill the online form in just about five minutes after entering their personal and contact details, and passport information. All applicants are required to be in good health and have no prior criminal history when applying for the visa.



Once the applicable fees are paid, the process commences. US citizens will be sent their ETA via email. In case, any further documentation is required, the authorities get in touch with applicants. Applicants are advised to check all the information in the ETA to avoid any hassle during their travels.



This ETA can be presented at NZ border and immigration upon arrival along with valid travel document. ETA is valid for multiple entries for a stay of up to 90 days. For more information, one can visit https://www.new-zealand-visa.co.nz/new-zealand-eta-eligibility-for-us-citizens.



About New Zealand ETA

