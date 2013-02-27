"New Zealand Insurance Report Q1 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Key Insights And Key Risks
The developments through 2012 have highlighted the strengths of and the challenges facing New Zealand's non-life segment. Non-life insurers have demonstrated that they had the financial and operational strength to deal with the surge in claims arising from the main Christchurch earthquake of February 22, 2011. The Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) have also performed well. The insurers have been able to access reinsurance. To date, it appears that all have been able to pass on the additional costs as increased premiums. Many of the non-life companies are elements of much larger regional (Australian) or global organisations.
The challenges relate mainly to the sluggish economy, the lack of consumer confidence and the maturity of many non-life lines in New Zealand. Although, by the standards of developed countries, non-life penetration is not particularly high, the latest comments from the non-life companies indicate that premium growth this year will remain at single-digit levels. In part because of the socialisation of risks through the EQC and the ACC, there is no obvious catalyst for non-life penetration to rise.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Insurance Report Q1 2013
- India Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Russia Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Greece Insurance Report Q1 2013
- South Korea Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Argentina Insurance Report Q1 2013