New Zealand Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- New Zealand Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others provides key market data on the New Zealand Patient Monitoring market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories – Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories – Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the New Zealand Patient Monitoringmarket.

- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Philips Healthcare, 3M Health Care Ltd., Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Covidien plc and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the New Zealand Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



GE Healthcare Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. Philips Healthcare 3M Health Care Ltd. Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Covidien plc Welch Allyn Inc. A&D Medical / LifeSource Mindray Medical International Limited OSI Systems, Inc. Microlife Corporation ConMed Corporation Nihon Kohden Corporation Bionet Co.,Ltd. Edan Instruments, Inc. Ambu A/S ArjoHuntleigh



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