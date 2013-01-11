New Zealand Tourism Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "New Zealand Tourism Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- The New Zealand tourism report examines the long-term potential being offered by the tourism industry. New Zealand, which consists of two main islands - the North and the South - and a number of smaller islands, is known for its natural beauty, culture, rugby and eco-tourism. The country's marketing slogan, '100% Pure New Zealand', has been in use for over 10 years. In the New Zealand Tourism Strategy 2015, the Pure New Zealand campaign promotes responsible tourism and refers to the Maori concept of kaitiakitanga, which means guardianship, care or protection in relation to the environment. There are a number of tourism businesses focusing on nature and green initiatives to protect the natural environment in New Zealand. More than 10% of New Zealand has been awarded World Heritage status by the UN Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (UNESCO). The three main sites are Tongariro National Park; Te Wahipounamu, which contains four national parks; and the Sub-Antarctic Islands.
The number of arrivals coming to New Zealand has been climbing steadily since 2001, apart from in 2008 and 2009 when there was no growth due to the global financial crisis and recession. In 2012, 2.88mn arrivals are forecast to visit the country, and we expect this figure to grow by an average of 4% year-onyear (y-o-y) to reach 3.42mn in 2017. Given the fact that New Zealand is an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, the most popular way to travel to the country is by air.
Tourism is a relatively large contributor to New Zealand's GDP compared to other countries. After bottoming at 3.45% in 2010, GDP rose to 4.60% and 5.27% in 2011 and 2012 respectively. From this point tourism expenditure's contribution to GDP will grow steadily throughout the forecast period to reach 6.88% in 2017. For comparison, tourism in the UK is forecast to contribute about 2.0% to the GDP in 2012.
