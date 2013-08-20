Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of New Zealand Tourism Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

BMI's New Zealand tourism report looks at the strong long term potential offered by the country's

developing tourist market. A range of attractions, including the rural mountains of the South Island, a

variety of winter and summer sports, attractive metropolitan cities and eco-attractions including whale

watching make New Zealand and enduringly popular holiday destination and we expect inbound travel to

increase throughout the forecast period.

While the global financial crisis and recession impacted on inbound arrivals in 2008 and 2009, arrivals in

New Zealand have recovered and are showing consisting growth. As such BMI expects inbound arrivals to

reach 3.3mn in 2017, up from 2.5mn arrivals in 2012, with particularly strong growth in arrivals from

countries within the Asia Pacific region.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139711/new-zealand-tourism-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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