New Zealand's Domains4Less Offering Lowest Price Ever for .com Domain Registrations

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- New Zealand-based Domains4Less is now offering its lowest price ever on .com domain registration – only $12.99 (+ GST) in celebration of the 25th birthday of the World Wide Web. In March 1989 Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau published the paper, laying the groundwork for what would become the World Wide Web.



This 100% Kiwi owned and operated company has become the leader in low-priced domain registrations with unbeatable pricing and a list of free features. Many domain registrars charge extra for basic services such as DNS management, but Domains4Less strives to deliver a no-strings attached service to New Zealand, and make setting up domain names as easy as possible for their customers.



The list of free services provided by Domains4Less includes:



- Free Web Site Redirection

- Free Email Forwarding

- Free Domain Name Transfers

- Free Domain Parking (park any domain name with unlimited free URL and email redirections).

- DNS Zone Management, Configuration and Name Servers (powerful DNS zone management that gives total control of domain names).

- 3rd Party Integration to allow users to easily link their domains with popular services such as Google Apps, Blogger, and Weebly.



With Domains4Less, domains can quickly and easily be configured to use 3rd party Domain applications with zero technical knowledge required.



Being New Zealand-based is what sets Domains4Less apart from other providers. With local support and servers, Domains4Less can focus on helping kiwi’s get online quickly and easily.



Domains4Less is just as proud of their customers as their customers are satisfied with the service. Quotes from hundreds of satisfied Kiwi customers and links to their sites may be viewed at http://www.domains4less.co.nz/reviews/.



To search for available domain names to register visit: https://registry.domains4less.co.nz/



Domains4Less Contact Information:



Media Contact

Robin Dickie, Domains4Less

Address: 5B/10 Canaveral Drive, Rosedale, Auckland 0632

Phone: +64 9 003 6624

Email: support@domains4less.co.nz