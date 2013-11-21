Newadjustable.net- the One Stop Destination for All Adjustable Dumbbells Reviews

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- The market is filled to the brim with retailers claiming that their adjustable dumbbells are the best. This makes it all the more difficult in narrowing down choices since it is quite difficult in weighing all the benefits and avoid spending too much money on a product that does not help with the exercises. Based on a number of factors like space requirements, cost or adjustability, ease and convenience, one can narrow down their choices quickly to a few. Each product comes with its own set of highlights and characteristics so as to make it unique. Some are good for back or chest exercises while others are designed to provide better balance or protect the wrist.



The best thing about adjustable dumbbells is that the user can adjust them according to his/ her requirements- heavier or lighter, easily. This allows them to avoid purchasing new dumbbells when the muscles get accustomed to the previous ones. New adjustable dumbbells have managed to come up with three of the best adjustable dumbbells available in the market at present. All three are the most convenient and practical dumbbells which come with some amazing set of deals on Amazon.com.



First in line is Bowflex SelectTech 552. The range of this set of dumbbells varies between 5 and 52.5 pounds, capable of taking one from lighter exercises to more challenging ones with the addition of 2.5 pounds each time. The unique dialling system of these dumbbells allows one to switch quickly between exercises. It features 15 weight settings and measures just 15.75inches in length. These dumbbells can be used for a wide set of workouts- from back, shoulder, abdominal and chest exercises to wide squats, side and reverse lounges, overhead triceps extensions or triceps kickbacks and hammer curls.



Next in line is PowerBlock Classic. These dumbbells are quite a favourite among those looking for cheap adjustable dumbbells. These dumbbells are known for being a quality, balanced and sturdy product besides being a rage for its futuristic design. The range varies between 5 and 45 pounds that can be adjusted by adding 5 pounds every time. PowerBlock is perfect for those looking to do some light exercises, build muscle mass or tone their body. Last in the pack is Universal Power Pak 445. It comes with nine different weight settings and can perform more than thirty exercises. It saves both money and space and comes with a range between 5 and 45 pounds. With the deals and offers presented by newadjustabledubmbells.net it is much easier for people to buy these dumbbells at Amazon for amazing discount.



About New Adjustable Dumbbells

Newadjustabledumbbells.net is a site that provides great deals on adjustable dumbbells selling on Amazing.com. They provide the users with information and reviews of dumbbells so as to help them in making up their minds before buying these products.



Media Contact:

Company : Newadjustabledumbbells.net

Website : http://newadjustabledumbbells.net/